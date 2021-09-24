UrduPoint.com

Weekly Inflation Goes Down

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Weekly inflation goes down

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on September 23, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.07 percent as compared to the previous week, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday.

The food commodities that contributed in decline in weekly inflation included bananas, the prices of which decreased by 7.87 percent on Week-on-Week (WoW) basis.

The other items that witnessed decrease in prices included onions (4.69%), garlic (2.12%), pluse moong (2.11%), pulse Mash (1.70%), wheat flour bag (1.60%), pulse Gram (1.27%), pulse Masoor (0.27%) and Rice Irri and Potatoes (0.18%).

On Year-on-Year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included tomatoes (37.83%), pulse moong (28.

31%) and potatoes (26.89%).

Meanwhile, the commodities that witnessed increase on WoW basis, included tomatoes (14.21%), tea Lipton (1.73%) and eggs (1.69%).

The items that witnessed increase in prices on YoY basis included, electricity for Q1 (57.92%), LPG (52.90%), chicken (44.39%), vegetable ghee 1 Kg (40.14%), vegetable ghee 2.5 Kg (38.49%), cooking Oil 5 litre (38.16%), mustard oil (37.22%), chilies Powder (35.71%), gents sandal (33.37%), eggs (28.83%) and gents sponge chappal (25.13%).

It is pertinent to mention here that the weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (39.21%) items increased 10 (19.61%) items decreased and 21 (41.18%) items remained constant.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Electricity Oil Price September All Wheat Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

2 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

3 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

2 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

2 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

2 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.