White House Says Frustrated by Decreasing Oil Prices With No Drop in Gas Prices

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The Biden administration is frustrated there has been a decrease in crude oil prices but no drop in gas prices at the pump for consumers, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"Yes we're frustrated, we're frustrated because you've seen a decrease in oil prices, you've not seen decrease in gas," Psaki said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.