WHO Delegation Calls On Chairman FBR
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A delegation of World Health Organization (WHO) comprising Roberto Iglesias, consultant, and Santiago Carrillo expert on Track and Trace on Tuesday called on Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana at FBR Headquarters.
Member IR (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir was also present on the occasion, said a news release.
During the meeting, matters pertaining to tobacco taxation were discussed.
They also deliberated upon operational challenges in implementation and enforcement of track and trace system on tobacco sector in order to eliminate the menace of illicit trade of tobacco.
