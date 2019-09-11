World Bank CEO Georgieva sole candidate to lead IMF

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019):A top executive at the World Bank faces no opposition in her candidacy to lead the International Monetary Fund, the fund announced Monday.

Kristalina Georgieva of Bulgaria, currently the bank's chief executive officer, is all but guaranteed to replace former Managing Director Christine Lagarde, who has been named to lead the European Central Bank.