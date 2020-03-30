UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WTI Crude Oil Price Below $20 Per Barrel First Time Since 2002 - Market Data

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:10 AM

WTI Crude Oil Price Below $20 Per Barrel First Time Since 2002 - Market Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Oil prices are falling at increased rates amid the coronavirus pandemic, with WTI crude below the $20 per barrel mark first time since 2002, early Monday market data shows.

As of 01:40 Moscow time on Monday (22:40 GMT on Sunday) the price of May futures for WTI crude fell 8.52 percent to $19.98 per barrel, while June futures for Brent crude were at $26.6 per barrel (down 4.65 percent).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Oil Price May June Sunday Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed instructs DoH to launch drive-th ..

3 hours ago

Over 220,000 laboratory tests conducted for COVID- ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi President discuss efforts ..

4 hours ago

UAE reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveri ..

5 hours ago

Suspension of metro, tram and marine services exte ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Pope Francis discuss developmen ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.