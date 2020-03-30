WTI Crude Oil Price Below $20 Per Barrel First Time Since 2002 - Market Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Oil prices are falling at increased rates amid the coronavirus pandemic, with WTI crude below the $20 per barrel mark first time since 2002, early Monday market data shows.

As of 01:40 Moscow time on Monday (22:40 GMT on Sunday) the price of May futures for WTI crude fell 8.52 percent to $19.98 per barrel, while June futures for Brent crude were at $26.6 per barrel (down 4.65 percent).