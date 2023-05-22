UrduPoint.com

Xinjiang Sees Significant Trade Growth With Central Asia In Jan-April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Xinjiang sees significant trade growth with Central Asia in Jan-April

URUMQI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region saw its foreign trade with the five Central Asian countries increase by 92.2 percent to 75.11 billion Yuan (about 10.7 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first four months of the year, according to Urumqi customs.

The figure accounts for 43.4 percent of the country's total trade volume with the five Central Asian countries, namely, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, during the period.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan have become the three major trading partners of the region in the first four months of the year.

Among them, Xinjiang's import and export to Kazakhstan reached 35.48 billion yuan, an increase of 121.7 percent.

Wen Ping, an official with the Urumqi customs, said Xinjiang will continue to give full play to the policy and location advantages of the core area of the Silk Road Economic Belt, continuously optimize customs clearance facilitation measures, smooth the industrial and supply chains, seize opportunities for economic and trade cooperation with Central Asia, and promote high-level opening-up and high-quality development.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import China Urumqi Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Asia Billion Silk Road

Recent Stories

Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affec ..

Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affectees of Sindh and Balochistan ..

26 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism ..

Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism about World Cup

1 hour ago
 Govtâ€™s tough decisions start yielding positive r ..

Govtâ€™s tough decisions start yielding positive results: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emir ..

UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emirati Business Council sign MoU ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, I ..

Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, IGP tells LHC

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039 ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039;s Epee final, honours winners

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.