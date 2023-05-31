UrduPoint.com

Zargham Becomes Acting MD NESPAK

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 06:34 PM

Zargham becomes Acting MD NESPAK

Muhammad Zargham Eshaq Khan, Vice President of National Engineering Services Pakistan Pvt. Limited (NESPAK), assumed the charge as Acting Managing Director of NESPAK (National Engineering Services Pakistan) here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ):Muhammad Zargham Eshaq Khan, Vice President of National Engineering Services Pakistan Pvt. Limited (NESPAK), assumed the charge as Acting Managing Director of NESPAK (National Engineering Services Pakistan) here on Wednesday.

This appointment follows the approval of the Board of Directors of NESPAK, under which Zargham Eshaq Khan would be responsible for overseeing the company's affairs, according to NESPAK spokesman.

Zargham Khan is a highly regarded professional engineer with an impressive academic and professional background. He holds a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering and an MSc in Optics and Illumination Engineering from UET Lahore. Since joining NESPAK in 1993, he has served in various key positions, including his most recent role as VP/Head of the New Ventures Division.

With over 30 years of experience in the field of engineering, Zargham Eshaq Khan has developed expertise in policy and finance management in Pakistan's power sector. He has been involved in significant projects such as the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework agreement and the settlement of international arbitration disputes related to the power sector in Pakistan. He also played a crucial role in the implementation of power sector reform programs under the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank.

Furthermore, he has represented Pakistan in energy dialogues with the United States, as well as in SAARC, Pakistan-Russia, and Pakistan-Turkey energy forums.

Zargham Eshaq Khan has served on the Board of Directors of various power sector entities, including power distribution companies (LESCO, GEPCO, PESCO, and MEPCO), power generation companies (GENCO III), Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO), Power Holding Private Ltd (PHPL), and Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G). During his tenure as MD of PEPCO, he was instrumental in managing the power sector and implementing a devolution plan for power sector reform. As the CEO of PHPL, he successfully completed Pakistan's largest debt swap Sukuks, totaling Rs 400 billion, and managed power holding debt and loans amounting to Rs 600 billion with various financial institutions and banks. Mr. Zargham is also credited with introducing Islamic financing in the power sector.

For approximately 10 years, Zargham Eshaq Khan served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Energy Power Division, where he held additional roles as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of power sector entities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Bank Company CPEC United States University Of Engineering And Technology Asian Development Bank From Agreement Billion LESCO PEPCO PESCO GEPCO MEPCO

Recent Stories

Chinese lighting company selects Ras Al Khaimah fo ..

Chinese lighting company selects Ras Al Khaimah for its first manufacturing unit ..

20 minutes ago
 Al Marar discusses avenues of cooperation with Ira ..

Al Marar discusses avenues of cooperation with Iranian Foreign Minister

20 minutes ago
 GPSSA to host 15th Annual Seminar for Civil Pensio ..

GPSSA to host 15th Annual Seminar for Civil Pension Authorities of GCC countries

20 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Jaber announces AED10 bn in new offtake ..

Sultan Al Jaber announces AED10 bn in new offtake agreements at Make it in the E ..

20 minutes ago
 FAHR recognises Ministry of Health and Prevention ..

FAHR recognises Ministry of Health and Prevention and General Authority of Sport ..

20 minutes ago
 Made in the Emirates mark launched to boost compet ..

Made in the Emirates mark launched to boost competitiveness of Emirati products

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.