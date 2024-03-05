ZTBL provided Rs29.5 bln to 300,000 farmers in 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited has disbursed Rs93 billion among 300,000 farmers across the country during 2023 and it remained major participant in Prime Minister Kissan Package by disbursing Rs29.5 billion in 2022 especially for farm mechanization and flood affected areas.

The bank is maintaining its position as largest supplier of institutional agricultural credit on account of efficient fund management, effective recycling of bank's recovery proceeds and proper administrative and financial controls, said a press releases issued by the bank on Tuesday.

The six decades of ZTBL history has witnessed highest ever profit before tax of Rs17,606 million (Rs. 7,458 million in 2022), with after tax profit of Rs10,984 million (Rs5,123 million in 2022) in 2023 with earning per-share at Rs2.10 in 2023 as compared to Rs0.97 in 2022.

Besides, the ZTBL has also improved its Capital Adequacy Ratio to 37.76% which is well above the State Bank of Pakistan requirement of 11.50%.

The role of ZTBL in promotion of agriculture sector has helped agriculture sector of the country contributing 22.9% in GDP, employing nearly 37.4% of labor force and a base for other industries which is surely the backbone of country's economy.

To serve the banking needs of farmers, ZTBL strategic presence is characterized at rural, under served and unbanked areas, covering 482 locations nationwide with branch network of 501 branches. On advisory front, ZTBL reaches at doorstep of farmers through its Mobile Van Service and arrangement of Zarai Baithaks.

Meanwhile, the bank has introduced financing schemes considering the needs of the subsistence farmers aiming to their empowerment which will result into escalation in food security of the country.

The bank also continues its commitment to national schemes like the Prime Minister's Youth Business & Agriculture Loan Scheme and introduces newer initiatives like the Agri E-Credit Scheme in Punjab, embracing digitalized loan processing for efficient disbursement.

These schemes collectively reflect a holistic approach to addressing diverse agricultural challenges and fostering sustainable growth. Moreover, ZTBL also plays its part in facilitating the society in performance of their religious obligations by helping them in submission of 1106 Hajj applications Hajj-2024.