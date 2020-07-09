UrduPoint.com
21 English Medium High Schools Ready In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:15 AM

Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani Wednesday held a meeting to review English Medium and Comprehensive High School project in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani Wednesday held a meeting to review English Medium and Comprehensive High school project in Sindh.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Education Secretary Ahmed Bakhsh Narejo, Project Director Zubair Channa, MD Sindh Education Foundation Qazi Kabir and others, according to a news release.

The meeting discussed in detail the project in Sindh province.

On the occasion, the project director informed the provincial minister that 21 schools have been completed in the first phase of the project.

6 Comprehensive High Schools and 15 English Medium Schools have been completed and these will be schools of art in the province.

He said that these schools would be run under the management of third party while their audit would also be done through third party.

On the occasion, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said that in order to improve the quality of education in the province and raise the standard of schools, the education department has started work on various schemes.

