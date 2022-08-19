UrduPoint.com

5-Day Hands-on Training Course On ‘Frozen And Fat Rich Dairy Products’ Concludes At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 05:06 PM

The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) organised five days hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fat Rich Dairy Products (Butter, Desi Ghee, Ice Cream, Frozen Dessert)’ under the project ‘Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain’ at City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -19th Aug, 2022) The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) organised five days hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fat Rich Dairy Products (Butter, Desi Ghee, Ice Cream, Frozen Dessert)’ under the project ‘Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain’ at City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants while Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Saima, Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid and 17 participants including farmers, entrepreneur and professionals from public/private sectors South Punjab dairy industries were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that it is direly needed to work on the food safety and security to control the wastage of food to cater the need of increasing population of Pakistan. He advised participants to enhance networking with other professionals and spread the technical knowledge with other which learnt from this training.

The objectives of the training were to equip participants with the knowledge of frozen & fat rich dairy products and introduce the audience about value edition and sustainable tool in dairy business.



