549 Graduate With A Promising Future At NUST Combined Convocation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:03 PM

As many as 549 graduates received UG and PG degrees at the combined convocation of NUST School of Mechanical & Manufacturing Engineering (SMME) and NUST Centre for International Peace & Stability (CIPS) at the university’s main campus here on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019) As many as 549 graduates received UG and PG degrees at the combined convocation of NUST School of Mechanical & Manufacturing Engineering (SMME) and NUST Centre for International Peace & Stability (CIPS) at the university’s main campus here on Tuesday. The degrees were awarded in the disciplines of BS & MS Mechanical Engineering, MS Robotics & Intelligent Machine Engineering, MS Biomedical Engineering & Sciences, MS Design & Manufacturing Engineering and MS Peace & Conflict Studies.

Felicitating the graduates, their parents and faculty, the chief guest, Lt Gen Naweed Zaman HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, particularly acknowledged the phenomenal contributions of NUST SMME to bring Pakistan in the league of technically most advanced nations, adding the establishment of headquarters of National Centre of Artificial Intelligence at SMME is a landmark attainment.

Talking about NUST CIPS, the Rector said that it is the only institution in Pakistan and arguably the only one in the world that teaches Peacekeeping and Peace Building at the university level, and simultaneously acts as a think tank that provides policy input to decision makers on important national and international affairs.

