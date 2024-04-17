ABISE Annual Exams For Secondary School Certificate To Begin From Thursday
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 08:13 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE) annual examinations for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2024 to start from Thursday where 143,770 male and female candidates will take part.
This was disclosed by the chairman ABISE Malik Shafiq Awan, and Examination Controller Professor Babar Ayaz Abbasi while addressing a press conference.
He said that ABISE have established 537 examination centers across Hazara division while 179 centers have been specifically allocated for female candidates to ensure inclusivity.
The chairman ABISE said that to conduct examination in transparent manner ABISE has deputed 3,949, in the ninth grade, 71,257 students are scheduled to appear for the exams, with a breakdown of 28,959 female candidates and 42,298 male candidates. Similarly, the tenth-grade cohort comprises 72,513 candidates, including 29,498 female candidates and 43,015 male candidates, adding he said.
Malik Shafiq Awan said that a network of 537 centers, encompassing both bank and non-bank facilities, has been established across various districts, including Abbottabad, Battagram, Haripur, Upper Kohistan, Kohistan Lower, Kohistan Palas, Mansehra, and Torghar.
He underscored the paramount importance of transparent examination procedures, reaffirming a strict zero-tolerance stance against any form of malpractice.
To bolster accountability, CCTV surveillance will monitor the examination venues, ensuring fairness and impartiality. Chairman Awan further assured students of their entitlement to merit-based evaluation.
Additionally, a Deputy Secretary of the Abbottabad Board has been designated as the focal person to address any concerns that may arise during the examination period.
