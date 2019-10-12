UrduPoint.com
ABISE Issues Revised Notification For 8th Class Board Examination Enrollment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:23 PM

Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE) Saturday issued revised notification for 8th grade board examination enrollment

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ): Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE) Saturday issued revised notification for 8th grade board examination enrollment.

According to the notification, all private and government schools can enroll their students with normal fee of 150 rupees each from 11th October to 11th November at online portal of ABISE (WWW.biseatd.edu.pk), depositing fee in bank and providing hard copy of fee challan at the ABISE office.

In case of a double fee, students can deposit 170 fee in the bank from 12th November to 25th November 2019 and for double late fee students would have to deposit 300 rupees in bank.

Age limit for 8th grade board examination would be 13 years and school to school migration would not be accepted after 31st December 2019.

Moreover, ABISE has established a help desk for students and schools that would commence working 15th October. Students can also call on 0992-392142 for any query or information.

