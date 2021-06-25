Academicians tasked to formulate syllabus for transwomen education

Additional Secretary Admin Education Department, Ata ul Haq,tasked academicians to recommend syllabus and impart training to teachers for pilot project to educate transgender for two hours evening classes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional Secretary Admin Education Department, Ata ul Haq,tasked academicians to recommend syllabus and impart training to teachers for pilot project to educate transgender for two hours evening classes.

Chairing a meeting to expedite work on the project at his office, he stated that the department was taking extraordinary steps for promotion of education in the region on the directions of Punjab CM, Usman Buzdar.

Under the pilot project, Transwomen would be taught at Govt Comprehensive Girls High school in evening classes, he said, adding that pick and drop facility would also be extended to them from specific areas of the city.

Clothes, shoes, schoolbags will be provided to them besides payment of fee, Mr Haq informed.

The meeting discussed in length about the syllabus for transgender and the subject specialists of Mathematics, Science, urdu and other subjects were assigned to suggest syllabus for them on the instructions of Secretary Education South Punjab, Dr Ehtisham Anwar.

Deputy Chief JICA, Abid Gill briefed the meeting on advancing quality of alternative learning project.