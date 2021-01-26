UrduPoint.com
AIOU Academic System Being Shifted To LMS: VC

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:14 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum has said the academic system of the university is being shifted to the Learning Management System (LMS) to improve the quality of education

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum has said the academic system of the university is being shifted to the Learning Management System (LMS) to improve the quality of education.

He was addressing a meeting of the faculty members at AIOU Sialkot Regional Campus on Tuesday. He said the Allama Iqbal Open University was the second largest university in Asia in which 1.4 million students are studying simultaneously, from Matriculation to PhD programme.

Director Regional Services Inam Ullah Sheikh, Additional Director Sialkot Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali, Chief Executive Officer Education Maqbool Ahmed Shakir, District Education Officer (DEO) Nadia Khawar and others were also present.

The vice chancellor said that so far the AIOU had awarded degrees to 3.6 million students, who were serving the country and the other countries where they had shifted meanwhile.

He said that the areas IN the country where internet or computer facilities were not available, computer centres would be set up to facilitate the AIOU students there.

He said that the education system now could not move forward without adopting technology, saying that all administrative, workshops and other matters of Allama Iqbal Open University would be digitalized in the next six months.

Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum said that buildings were being constructed for 80 per cent of total 54 regional campuses across the country. He said he, as the vice chancellor, had been visiting each campus to review the issues there. Problems were being solved in consultation with educationists and local staff.

He said that 176,000 tutors would start online classes by April 2021, and the students would be connected to them under computerised automatic system.

The VC said that through all four telecom operators, the admission fee could be submitted online and the admission confirmation would be done in just one week.

He said that all deserving students should submit their admission forms. From the second semester, the institution would pay fees from the Student Support Fund.

