Open Menu

AIOU To Engage Alumni In Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 07:53 PM

AIOU to engage alumni in Golden Jubilee celebrations

Students and alumni of the university are our assets, more than 44 lac students have been graduated from this university and making the nation proud by serving at different key positions in the country & abroad, said Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :Students and alumni of the university are our assets, more than 44 lac students have been graduated from this university and making the nation proud by serving at different key positions in the country & abroad, said Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

He was speaking at a seminar and meeting with the Alumni regarding Golden Jubilee celebrations held at the Regional Office of AIOU Multan yesterday.

Dr. Nasir said that alumni are our ambassadors and AIOU is proud of them. He requested them to play an anchoring role in spreading the message and better image of AIOU nationally and internationally.

He further added that our effort is to ensure that not a single child in Pakistan remains out of school as we are working tirelessly to enrol those children in our educational network.

Dr Nasir said that the university is providing free matriculation education to the residents of merged districts (former FATA), Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan province in connection with AIOU's campaign of enrolling out-of-school children.

Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmad Khan and Educationist, Dr. Shamim Haider Tirmizi were the keynote speakers of the seminar.

They appreciated the Allama Iqbal Open University's services in promoting education and said that this university has largely achieved its goals and objectives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Balochistan FATA Education Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University Gold From

Recent Stories

Charles in Bordeaux on last day of climate-focused ..

Charles in Bordeaux on last day of climate-focused France trip

3 minutes ago
 Debris and dead bodies clutter flood-hit Libyan po ..

Debris and dead bodies clutter flood-hit Libyan port

4 minutes ago
 DC orders timely completion of uplift schemes

DC orders timely completion of uplift schemes

4 minutes ago
 Deputy secretary to CM visits govt hospitals

Deputy secretary to CM visits govt hospitals

16 minutes ago
 AIOU focusing on quality education

AIOU focusing on quality education

16 minutes ago
 Over 10,000 power pilferers netted across the MEPC ..

Over 10,000 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region so far

28 minutes ago
China's forest products trade fair sees 120-mln-yu ..

China's forest products trade fair sees 120-mln-yuan on-site deals

28 minutes ago
 Awareness session on joint cultivation of crops he ..

Awareness session on joint cultivation of crops held

28 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed as traders eye high interest r ..

Stock markets mixed as traders eye high interest rates for longer

35 minutes ago
 ADB approves 100 mln USD to improve science, techn ..

ADB approves 100 mln USD to improve science, technology of 3 Bangladeshi univers ..

35 minutes ago
 Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) notifies amendments to NBF ..

36 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways doubles daily flights to Kuala Lump ..

Etihad Airways doubles daily flights to Kuala Lumpur

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Education