AIOU to engage alumni in Golden Jubilee celebrations

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :Students and alumni of the university are our assets, more than 44 lac students have been graduated from this university and making the nation proud by serving at different key positions in the country & abroad, said Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

He was speaking at a seminar and meeting with the Alumni regarding Golden Jubilee celebrations held at the Regional Office of AIOU Multan yesterday.

Dr. Nasir said that alumni are our ambassadors and AIOU is proud of them. He requested them to play an anchoring role in spreading the message and better image of AIOU nationally and internationally.

He further added that our effort is to ensure that not a single child in Pakistan remains out of school as we are working tirelessly to enrol those children in our educational network.

Dr Nasir said that the university is providing free matriculation education to the residents of merged districts (former FATA), Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan province in connection with AIOU's campaign of enrolling out-of-school children.

Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmad Khan and Educationist, Dr. Shamim Haider Tirmizi were the keynote speakers of the seminar.

They appreciated the Allama Iqbal Open University's services in promoting education and said that this university has largely achieved its goals and objectives.