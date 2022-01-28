AIOU to set roadmap to fecilitate students,institution

One-day Regional Director's Conference was held at Allama Iqbal Open University under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum in which 54 Regional Directors of the University participated through video conferencing link

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :One-day Regional Director's Conference was held at Allama Iqbal Open University under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum in which 54 Regional Directors of the University participated through video conferencing link.

The main objective of the conference was to bring more people in the educational network across the country, especially strategies, challenges, future plans for further enhancement of student facilities, especially those from remote areas.

The Regional Directors were to be consulted and instructed to provide assistance and facilities for admissions in the most important places.

Another major objective of the conference was to bid a respectful farewell to the Director General of Regional Services, Inamullah Sheikh, who will retire next week, and to pay tribute to him for his outstanding services.

The conference was also attended by the University Registrar, Raja Umar Younis and Principal Officers. Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that the future of 1.2 million students is associated with this institution. We have to take care of their needs. We have to formulate a strategy for the next three years.

He said that strengthening the regional network has been his priority from day one, all the facilities required for the regional campuses have been provided so that there is no gap left in providing the best services to the students.

Speaking on Human Resources, he said that following the rules and regulations, he has done a lot for staff development in these three years and has filled the staff shortage in the regional offices.

The Vice Chancellor directed Director ICT to conduct a briefing session with the Regional Offices on Campus Management System (CMS) and Aaghi LMS, to train the staff of the Regional Offices through the Master Trainers on the Digital System of the University, so that they can guide the students. At the end, the Vice Chancellor appreciated the services of the retiring DGRS, Inamullah Sheikh in wonderful words, the Regional Moderators paid tribute to him in recognition of his excellent services.

Director General Regional Services, Inamullah Sheikh thanked the Vice Chancellor and moderators for their services. Speaking on the occasion, he gave the major credit of hissuccess and extension of the regional networks to Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum .