All Universities employees of Sindh demands for 3 months salaries

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A meeting of All Sindh Universities Employees Federation "Asibaf" was under the chairmanship of its Chairman Noor Muhammad Hali on Monday.

The Federation General Secretary Ali Muhammad Shoro, Governor of Shah Latif University, Khairpur, Ali Phalputo, University of Karachi, Muhammad Shahid, Muhammad Ali Ghangharu of University of Sindh Jamshoro, Bilawal Mehr of Sindh Madrasal islam University Karachi, Shakeel Ahmed Chandio of Quaid Awam University Nawab Shah, Arshad Khaskheli of NED University Karachi, Sikandar Ali Junejo of LUMHS University Jamshoro, Sindh Syed Ishtiaq Ali Shah, Asif Ali Abaro, officials of various universities of Sindh along with Sajid Ali of Jinnah University Karachi and others attended the meeting.

Addressing on the occasion, the leaders said that at present, all the universities of Sindh have been deliberately subjected to financial crisis, now the employees are not being paid on time.

Chancellors and other officials continue to pay royalties and all benefits to employees from one to 16 are being stopped.

They said that the employees are being maltreated for demanding their legitimate rights, the employees are being dismissed from their jobs by deviating from the law. Again and again they listen to their complaints, the officers sit in their offices and oppress the employees by giving orders. It is completely unfair. They appealed the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, the Chief Minister of Sindh, the Governor of Sindh and other officials to take notice of the matter and give them equal benefits along with representation in the syndicate within the universities. The employees should be paid on time and the allowances due on Eid-ul-Fitr should be given immediately and the restlessness of the employees should be removed.