Open Menu

All Universities Employees Of Sindh Demands For 3 Months Salaries

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 08:29 PM

All Universities employees of Sindh demands for 3 months salaries

A meeting of All Sindh Universities Employees Federation "Asibaf" was under the chairmanship of its Chairman Noor Muhammad Hali on Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A meeting of All Sindh Universities Employees Federation "Asibaf" was under the chairmanship of its Chairman Noor Muhammad Hali on Monday.

The Federation General Secretary Ali Muhammad Shoro, Governor of Shah Latif University, Khairpur, Ali Phalputo, University of Karachi, Muhammad Shahid, Muhammad Ali Ghangharu of University of Sindh Jamshoro, Bilawal Mehr of Sindh Madrasal islam University Karachi, Shakeel Ahmed Chandio of Quaid Awam University Nawab Shah, Arshad Khaskheli of NED University Karachi, Sikandar Ali Junejo of LUMHS University Jamshoro, Sindh Syed Ishtiaq Ali Shah, Asif Ali Abaro, officials of various universities of Sindh along with Sajid Ali of Jinnah University Karachi and others attended the meeting.

Addressing on the occasion, the leaders said that at present, all the universities of Sindh have been deliberately subjected to financial crisis, now the employees are not being paid on time.

Chancellors and other officials continue to pay royalties and all benefits to employees from one to 16 are being stopped.

They said that the employees are being maltreated for demanding their legitimate rights, the employees are being dismissed from their jobs by deviating from the law. Again and again they listen to their complaints, the officers sit in their offices and oppress the employees by giving orders. It is completely unfair. They appealed the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, the Chief Minister of Sindh, the Governor of Sindh and other officials to take notice of the matter and give them equal benefits along with representation in the syndicate within the universities. The employees should be paid on time and the allowances due on Eid-ul-Fitr should be given immediately and the restlessness of the employees should be removed.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Chief Minister Sindh High Court Governor Jamshoro Khairpur Muhammad Ali Shakeel All From Jobs

Recent Stories

CCPO reviews performance of OCU, AVLS

CCPO reviews performance of OCU, AVLS

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner, RPO visit building collapse site

Commissioner, RPO visit building collapse site

5 minutes ago
 Zero tolerance policy' against encroachments conti ..

Zero tolerance policy' against encroachments continues in Lahore

3 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

5 minutes ago
 DC ensures fair pricing, availability of essential ..

DC ensures fair pricing, availability of essential commodities

3 minutes ago
 Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over hil ..

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills likely at various parts of ..

3 minutes ago
Fatima Zahra wins painting competition

Fatima Zahra wins painting competition

3 minutes ago
 Old enmity claims life

Old enmity claims life

3 minutes ago
 MQM-P MNAs ask HESCO to curb outages in Ramazan, i ..

MQM-P MNAs ask HESCO to curb outages in Ramazan, improve transmission standard

23 minutes ago
 Nine candidates file nomination papers for Senate ..

Nine candidates file nomination papers for Senate election in Punjab

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral t ..

Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

24 minutes ago
 Poet, writer, intellectual Shabnam Shakeel remembe ..

Poet, writer, intellectual Shabnam Shakeel remembered

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Education