All Universities Employees Of Sindh Demands For 3 Months Salaries
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 08:29 PM
A meeting of All Sindh Universities Employees Federation "Asibaf" was under the chairmanship of its Chairman Noor Muhammad Hali on Monday
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A meeting of All Sindh Universities Employees Federation "Asibaf" was under the chairmanship of its Chairman Noor Muhammad Hali on Monday.
The Federation General Secretary Ali Muhammad Shoro, Governor of Shah Latif University, Khairpur, Ali Phalputo, University of Karachi, Muhammad Shahid, Muhammad Ali Ghangharu of University of Sindh Jamshoro, Bilawal Mehr of Sindh Madrasal islam University Karachi, Shakeel Ahmed Chandio of Quaid Awam University Nawab Shah, Arshad Khaskheli of NED University Karachi, Sikandar Ali Junejo of LUMHS University Jamshoro, Sindh Syed Ishtiaq Ali Shah, Asif Ali Abaro, officials of various universities of Sindh along with Sajid Ali of Jinnah University Karachi and others attended the meeting.
Addressing on the occasion, the leaders said that at present, all the universities of Sindh have been deliberately subjected to financial crisis, now the employees are not being paid on time.
Chancellors and other officials continue to pay royalties and all benefits to employees from one to 16 are being stopped.
They said that the employees are being maltreated for demanding their legitimate rights, the employees are being dismissed from their jobs by deviating from the law. Again and again they listen to their complaints, the officers sit in their offices and oppress the employees by giving orders. It is completely unfair. They appealed the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, the Chief Minister of Sindh, the Governor of Sindh and other officials to take notice of the matter and give them equal benefits along with representation in the syndicate within the universities. The employees should be paid on time and the allowances due on Eid-ul-Fitr should be given immediately and the restlessness of the employees should be removed.
Recent Stories
CCPO reviews performance of OCU, AVLS
Commissioner, RPO visit building collapse site
Zero tolerance policy' against encroachments continues in Lahore
US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February
DC ensures fair pricing, availability of essential commodities
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills likely at various parts of ..
Fatima Zahra wins painting competition
Old enmity claims life
MQM-P MNAs ask HESCO to curb outages in Ramazan, improve transmission standard
Nine candidates file nomination papers for Senate election in Punjab
Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas
Poet, writer, intellectual Shabnam Shakeel remembered
More Stories From Education
-
Youth to be educate for self earning ways23 hours ago
-
Commonwealth delegations hails establishment of transgender school23 hours ago
-
UVAS, SARP pay homage to Prof Manzoor Ahmad1 day ago
-
MBBS students from Abbottabad secures 17 gold medals and got first position1 day ago
-
First convocation of Allied Health Sciences at ISCS to be held tomorrow4 days ago
-
IIUI organizes seminar to commemorate Int'l Women Day4 days ago
-
PEF releases over Rs 1.6 bln to partner schools4 days ago
-
LUMHS holds seminar on International Women’s day5 days ago
-
Chairman RBISE visits matric exam centers in Chakwal6 days ago
-
Sindh Education Foundation announces scholarships6 days ago
-
Int'l conference on “Recent advances in computer science, IT” concludes6 days ago
-
Sustainability Expo held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)6 days ago