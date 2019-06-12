UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Promotes Academic Research On Special Education

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 03:49 PM

An academic journal on inclusive education got published by the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) keeping informed its students about new emerging learning practices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :An academic journal on inclusive education got published by the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) keeping informed its students about new emerging learning practices.

The journal carried detailed research-based articles about innovations in the areas of early childhood education, elementary and secondary classrooms, action researches to accommodate person with special needs, a press release on Wednesday said.

It is published annually by the University's special education department, Faculty of Education. The articles published in the journal are selected on the basis of their quality and relevance to the scope of journal, as per the guideline of the Higher Education Commission.

The members of the Editorial board that evaluated the journal are eminent educationists from home and abroad.

Foreign educationists are from USA, New Zealand, China, Australia, Scotland, and Turkey.

The articles were related to exploratory study of preferred learning styles of visually impaired children, analysis of syntax errors in written languages of 8th grade students with hearing impairment, effects of In-service teacher training and students' psychological development at secondary level.

The others articles are on influence of Family Economic Status on Education and Health of special children in Islamabad, Preferences of students with visual impairment. between Braille and screen readers's software and voice of parents about their out of school children with disabilities.

