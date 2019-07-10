UrduPoint.com
Bahauddin Zakariya University Pharmacy Research Centre To Be Set Up For Research On Medicinal Herbs

A research centre would soon be established at Pharmacy department of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) to conduct research on local medicinal herbs and plants to prepare low cost medicines for greater good of the people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :A research centre would soon be established at Pharmacy department of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) to conduct research on local medicinal herbs and plants to prepare low cost medicines for greater good of the people.

Dean and chairman faculty of pharmacy, BZU, Multan, Prof. Dr. Nisar Hussain Shah said in a statement that pharmacy department students and teachers have already conducted visits to different parts of South Punjab including Sakhi Sarwar and Fort Monroe hill station in Dera Ghazi Khan district.

They searched for different herbs there and analyzed their efficacy against different diseases, dean pharmacy faculty said.

Meanwhile, Dr Khizar Abbas who was part of the team that remained engaged in search of medicinal plants and herbs, informed the students and other participants in a ceremony about the salient features of different herbs.

The research team comprises five Ph.D besides M.Phil classes' students and teachers.

