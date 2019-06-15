(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Dr Yarjan Abdul Samad, a proud Baloch of the Buleda area from the Kech district, is one of the bright Baloch youth who has gone international with his skills and education.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th June, 2019) A young doctor from Pakistan, Dr Yarjan Abdul Samad, has made the nation proud by becoming the first space scientist at the University of Cambridge, one of Britain's leading universities

He is the first Baloch scientist and was recently sent to outer space for the purpose of scientific research.

Dr Yarjan works at the Engineering Department of the University of Cambridge – Cambridge Graphene Centre.

His department involves research work in connection with the devices used in the space-bound satellites. The institution is run in collaboration with the European Space Agency and other research institutions.

Speaking to a local news outlet, the scientist said that we launch flights, including the parabolic ones or sounding rockets, for our experiments.

He said that the technology can be introduced in Pakistan as well.

We are super proud of the Pakistani talent showing their mettle in every field of life!