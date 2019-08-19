UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE Gujranwala Announces Ninth, Class 9th Result

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 54 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 11:35 AM

BISE Gujranwala announces Ninth, Class 9th result

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala has announced the results of annual Ninth examination 2019.

Gujranwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22 Jul, 2019 ) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Gujranwala has announced the results of annual ninth examination 2019. Gujranwala Board has announced the result for class SSC Part 1, 9th class.

Thousands of students appear for ninth class exams through BISE Gujranwala every year. The result of any student of 9th class can be checked online. Simply enter the roll number and get the result online. click here to check 9th class result.

