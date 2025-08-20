Open Menu

BISE Multan Unveil 52% 9th Class Result, Commissioner Congratulates Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 11:16 PM

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan announced the 9th class annual 2025 result and uploaded it online by pressing a button here Wednesday, making it available on web pages to all the 144000 students and their relatives

The Commissioner said, total 144,582 boys and girls appeared in the examination that yielded a 52.11 per cent success rate.

He congratulated all the candidates who passed the examination particularly the high achievers.

Total 458 examination centers were set up where all facilities and arrangements were provided to facilitate candidates and staff.

Flawless vigilance and monitoring was ensured for transparency in examinations.

Secretary Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Multan Khurram Qureshi and other board officials were also present.

