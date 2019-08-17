UrduPoint.com
BSE-K To Collect Class 10 (Supplementary) Examination Fees From Aug 20

BSE-K to collect Class 10 (Supplementary) examination fees from Aug 20

Chairman, Board of Secondary Education - Karachi (BSE-K) Prof. Dr. Saiduddin has advised students preparing for Class 10 supplementary examination to submit their examination fees from August 20 to September five without any late fees

In a statement the BSE-K Chief said both private and regular candidates for Matriculation (Supplementary) Examination - 2019, pertaining to Science or General groups can submit their forms at the designated branches of National Bank, Askari Commercial and United Bank's booth at Board Office, during the announced dates.

Regular candidates were, however, advised to deposit the examination fees and relevant forms through their respective educational institutions.

Every intending candidate (Private) was said to be necessarily required to get their forms duly attested by the concerned section prior to its submission along with examination fee.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

