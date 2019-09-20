UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Balochistan Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education Lauds Efforts Of IBCC

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 08:43 PM

Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education lauds efforts of IBCC

Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch has appreciated the role of Inter-Board Committee Chairman (IBCC) Pakistan to give right of representative to Balochistan Board for holding sport festival at national level which was positive sign for the province and its players

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch has appreciated the role of Inter-Board Committee Chairman (IBCC) Pakistan to give right of representative to Balochistan Board for holding sport festival at national level which was positive sign for the province and its players.

He said a meeting of the IBCC was held in Karachi which was attended by its Chairman Saeed Ahmed Siddiqi, Secretary Hussain Ahmed Madani and Chairmen of all Boards in which issues of collective systems, using of Information Technology, addressing education problems, improving of sports activities at schools level and other related subjects came under discussion, said press release issued here Friday.

Muhammad Yousaf Baloch said the IBCC also decided that Balochistan Board would organize sport activities as national level for improving talent of Balochistan players, adding the Committee agreed that they would cooperate with Balochistan Board in this regard.

He said maximum opportunities would be provided to the players of Balochistan so that they could take part in sport events to enhance their capabilities and bring laurels for the country and the province.

Professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch also thanked the Chairman and other members of IBCC who congratulated him on his election as the Chairman Sport Committee.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Balochistan Technology Sports Education BISE All

Recent Stories

Modon Properties awards infrastructure contracts f ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

2 hours ago

Legendary Arab poet Al Mutanabbi focus of seminar ..

2 hours ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National Day

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.