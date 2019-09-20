Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education lauds efforts of IBCC

Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch has appreciated the role of Inter-Board Committee Chairman (IBCC) Pakistan to give right of representative to Balochistan Board for holding sport festival at national level which was positive sign for the province and its players

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch has appreciated the role of Inter-Board Committee Chairman (IBCC) Pakistan to give right of representative to Balochistan Board for holding sport festival at national level which was positive sign for the province and its players.

He said a meeting of the IBCC was held in Karachi which was attended by its Chairman Saeed Ahmed Siddiqi, Secretary Hussain Ahmed Madani and Chairmen of all Boards in which issues of collective systems, using of Information Technology, addressing education problems, improving of sports activities at schools level and other related subjects came under discussion, said press release issued here Friday.

Muhammad Yousaf Baloch said the IBCC also decided that Balochistan Board would organize sport activities as national level for improving talent of Balochistan players, adding the Committee agreed that they would cooperate with Balochistan Board in this regard.

He said maximum opportunities would be provided to the players of Balochistan so that they could take part in sport events to enhance their capabilities and bring laurels for the country and the province.

Professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch also thanked the Chairman and other members of IBCC who congratulated him on his election as the Chairman Sport Committee.