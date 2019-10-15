(@imziishan)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ):Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has congratulated Azerbaijan's new Prime Minister Ali Asadov on his taking office.

In his congratulatory message dated Friday, Li lauded China-Azerbaijan relations and the achievements scored by both countries in jointly building the Belt and Road.

The Chinese premier expressed willingness to work with Asadov to jointly push for new progress in bilateral relations and pragmatic cooperation in various fields so as to to bring greater benefits to the two peoples.