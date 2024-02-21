COMSTECH, PEC ink MoU to upscale engineering capacity of OIC states

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) and Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday at COMSTECH Secretariat to upscale engineering capacity of OIC states.

The MoU was signed by the Coordinator General COMSTECH Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary and Secretary/Registrar of the Council, Engr. Dr. Nasir M. Khan.

Chairman PEC, Engr. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, and the senior officials of the two organizations were also present in the signing ceremony.

COMSTECH and PEC agreed to collaborate in organizing workshops and training programs to enhance the knowledge and skills of professionals in science and technology with a focus on engineering, healthcare sectors and innovations.

They agreed to transform information to knowledge and apply scientific and statistical principles in medical and engineering practices.

They agreed to promote and develop policies with special emphasis on applied technology through OIC allied platforms to develop and transfer technology for industrial, medical and agricultural products and services, create linkages of OIC bodies to local competitiveness, promote the mutual trade of indigenously developed products, software and services, and encourage mobility and exchange of talent.

Training of OIC engineers at various PEC institutions and starting the COMSTECH-PEC Africa program for promotion of engineering for socio-economic development is part of this MoU.

Both parties agreed to promote training, adoption, development and deployment of digital products, software, and services across OIC states with focus on applied artificial intelligence.

Obtaining regional and global recognition of outcome based engineering education across OIC states, such as prestigious Washington Accord signatory status and facilitating engineering accrediting and registering/ licensing bodies/ engineering councils of the member countries are the objective of this MoU.

Conducting joint capacity building events, sharing expertise and resources, collaborating on Research and Development initiatives, supporting industrial R&D growth and mobility of qualified engineering resources, development of database of human resources and facilitating in getting the membership of Federation of Engineering Institutions of Islamic Countries are the areas of collaboration.