DC visits schools to inspects adherence to SOPs

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khan Khatak on Wednesday visited various schools in the area and inspected implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against spread of coronavirus.

The DC distributed free face masks among students and teachers and asked the schools' management and teachers to strictly comply with COVID-19 prevention SOPs as notified by the provincial government to curb spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, the DC also visited bazaars of the Lower and Upper Orakzai and inspected quality and prices of different commodities.

He directed shopkeepers to sell items at officially prescribed rates besides implementing the COVID-19 SOPs.