DUHS Observes Open Day Ceremony For New Students

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 04:56 PM

DUHS observes open day ceremony for new students

Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) on Tuesday observed open day ceremony to welcome new students of Dow International Medical College and Dow Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Ojha campus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) on Tuesday observed open day ceremony to welcome new students of Dow International Medical College and Dow Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Ojha campus.

Addressing the ceremony Vice-Chancellor DUHS, Prof Muhammad Saeed Qureshi asked the new students to start new journey of professional education with dedication.

He urged students to study hard and diligently. He also advised the participants in sports activities for their physical and mental heath.

He added that last year studies were affected due to COVID-19 pandemic so online education system was introduced which would continue in future if required.

Apprising the students with the history of the institution he said, the Institute was functioning independently since 2007.

The open house ceremony was attended among others by Pro Vice Chancellor Dow University, Professor Kartar Dawani, Professor Zarnaz Wahid, Dr. Naheed, Dr Ramla Naz, Dr Sanam Somroo, Dr Tayaba Nasreen, Medical Superintendent Dow University Hospital, Professor Zahid Azam, Professor Ateeq ur Rehman, teachers, students and their parents.

