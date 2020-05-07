UrduPoint.com
Educational Institutions Will Remain Closed Till 15th July, Says Shafqat Mehmood

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:21 PM

Educational institutions will remain closed till 15th July, says Shafqat Mehmood

The education minister says that all the board examinations were cancelled and students would be promoted to the next classes and they could get admission in colleges and universities on the basis of their previous results.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2020) The educational institutions would remain closed till 15 July, Federal Education Minister and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said here on Thursday.

He expressed these views while talking to media after attending National Coordination Committee meeting regarding Coronavirus in Islamabad.

“A student can get admission in a university on the basis of his 11th class result,” said the federal education minister.

Earlier, the federal minister said that the government was considering to start Radio Education program to expand the distance learning project to far flung areas of the country.

Mehmood said the federal government would strengthen the Tele education system by including feedback mechanism to facilitate the students, moreover online education for higher classes would be more improved with the passage of time.

Responding to a question, the minister said the National Coordination Committee would take the final decision regarding reopening of educational institutions after prime minister Imran Khan’s approval.

”I think it is not possible to open school now, pandemic would likely to hit its peak in May as the experts have predicted so,” he said.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf promised with the nation to clean the national politics from corruption, National Accountability Bereau(NAB) was an independent authority, he clarified.

