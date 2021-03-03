Eunuch rally for establishing university in Muzaffargarh

A good number of transgenders staged a rally in favour of setting up a university in Muzaffargarh here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :A good number of transgenders staged a rally in favour of setting up a university in Muzaffargarh here on Wednesday.

It began from Ganishwa canal and culminated at district courts.

The protestors were carrying banners inscribed with slogans in favour of building a university for the local population.

Led by president transgenders Association Shahana Abbas Shani, the rally was attended by people from every walk of life.

The protestors demanded of the govt to set up a university in a district whose population is over 5 million.

The Eunuch said that local students had to travel to other cities for higher education which burdens them financially adding that due to economic issues several parents do not allow their children specially females to study.

They said that it was not their personal issues rather problem of the parents who wish for higher education of their children but are helpless owing to non availability of a university in the city.

They said they vehemently support "Muzaffarharh ko University du Movement".