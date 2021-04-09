Four Indonesian scholars visit ICCBS for research training

A group of Indonesian University scholars has arrived International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) for pursuing the research training program

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :A group of Indonesian University scholars has arrived International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) for pursuing the research training program.

According to the spokesman of the ICCBS � UoK on Friday, four Indonesian scholars from the University of Airlangga visited the International Center, and would stay for a period of three months under the ICCBS scholarship program for Indonesian young scientists.

These scholars would get training in different fields of chemistry including natural, synthetic, analytical chemistry.

As per the spokesman, these scholars would be provided an opportunity to hands-on various biological techniques.

They would also be facilitated to attend various academic activities at the ICCBS.

COMSTECH Coordinator General, who was also Director of the ICCBS Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary welcomed the foreign scholars and said that this joint venture would promote science and technology between the two brotherly countries.

The program would allow us to develop new and innovative technologies and products to address future challenges, he added.

He said that this was indeed in continuation of our conducted numerous visits of young scientists from various universities and research institutions of Indonesia to the ICCBS to encourage and train them in different disciplines.

He mentioned that ICCBS was the only institution in Pakistan that was not only certified by ISO but also became 'UNESCO Center for Excellence Category-2 Institute.