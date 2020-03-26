UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HEC Seeks Research Proposals On Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:43 PM

HEC seeks research proposals on Coronavirus

The Commission has sought ideas and proposal for research which is being funded by World Bank to defeat Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2020) Following national fight against Coronavirus, Pakistan’s Higher education Commission announced special research project the global pandemic here on Thursday.

The Commission sought proposals from the researchers and scholars from universities, institutes and individual researchers on ideas to address the novel Coronavirus. The decision was made during video link meeting of senior management of the Commission.

The Commission has asked its staff members to work from home and avoid meetings and gatherings to keep themselves safe from COVID-19.

“ Applications which are received online or through courier, meetings are conducted by video link, and all papers and files are handles electronically,” said a statement issued by the Commission.

The research on Coronavirus is being conducted with the support of World Bank under its RAPID Research and Innovation Fund program to give solution to the world in fight against this pandemic.

So far, the scientists could not produce any vaccine or medicine against Coronavirus.

Quarter of the whole world is now under lockdown due to the virus and the scientists and researchers are putting their heads together to defeat this deadly virus which have claimed over 20,000 lives all over the world.

Under the initiative, a rapid assessment and review mechanism has been established to analyze research and innovation proposals urgently. Each applicant seeking funding through the RAPID Research and Innovation Fund can propose an idea based on one of the priority themes. Funding will be provided to selected research-intensive institutions for analysis of data, testing of specimens, access to facilities or equipment, or development of essential products or services. The proposals are due by April 3, and funding decisions will be made within the month of April, the release added.

Related Topics

World World Bank April HEC All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

7 passengers on Artania cruise ship test positive ..

10 minutes ago

QAU Alumni extends awareness, assistance drive to ..

10 minutes ago

LG Displays workers cleared for Guangzhou entry am ..

10 minutes ago

CTP challans 300 drivers for violating section 144 ..

10 minutes ago

Warring sides in Yemen back calls for coronavirus ..

10 minutes ago

Italy's new COVID-19 cases drop as daily death tol ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.