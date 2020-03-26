HEC seeks research proposals on Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

The Commission has sought ideas and proposal for research which is being funded by World Bank to defeat Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2020) Following national fight against Coronavirus, Pakistan’s Higher education Commission announced special research project the global pandemic here on Thursday.

The Commission sought proposals from the researchers and scholars from universities, institutes and individual researchers on ideas to address the novel Coronavirus. The decision was made during video link meeting of senior management of the Commission.

The Commission has asked its staff members to work from home and avoid meetings and gatherings to keep themselves safe from COVID-19.

“ Applications which are received online or through courier, meetings are conducted by video link, and all papers and files are handles electronically,” said a statement issued by the Commission.

The research on Coronavirus is being conducted with the support of World Bank under its RAPID Research and Innovation Fund program to give solution to the world in fight against this pandemic.

So far, the scientists could not produce any vaccine or medicine against Coronavirus.

Quarter of the whole world is now under lockdown due to the virus and the scientists and researchers are putting their heads together to defeat this deadly virus which have claimed over 20,000 lives all over the world.

Under the initiative, a rapid assessment and review mechanism has been established to analyze research and innovation proposals urgently. Each applicant seeking funding through the RAPID Research and Innovation Fund can propose an idea based on one of the priority themes. Funding will be provided to selected research-intensive institutions for analysis of data, testing of specimens, access to facilities or equipment, or development of essential products or services. The proposals are due by April 3, and funding decisions will be made within the month of April, the release added.