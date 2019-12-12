HEC, Southeast University China to collaborate for academic linkages

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Higher Education Commission HEC ) and the Southeast University (SEU), China have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to collaborate for academic and research linkages.

The document was signed by Executive Director HEC Dr Fateh Marri and Prof Zheng Jiamao, Vice President, SEU during a meeting of Chinese delegation comprising delegates from SEU and China Road and Bridge Corporation with HEC management held at the Commission Secretariat here, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

According to the LOI, both sides would work out ways to advance exchange and collaboration in the fields of education, culture and provide better opportunities for faculty members and students.

The activities would include scholarships for Bachelor's and Master's programme in identified disciplines, faculty exchange, joint seminars and conferences, students exchange as well as postdoctoral opportunities at SEU. However, both the sides discussed in detail establishment of academic and research linkages between Pakistani Universities and SEU, China.

The SEU was one of the leading universities under direct administration of the Ministry of Education, China.

Earlier, HEC and CRBC inked an agreement in October 2017 under which a total of 100 Pakistani Civil Engineers would avail fully funded scholarship to study Masters of Transportation Engineering and its sub fields at SEU.

Out of these, 10 Pakistani students had already graduated from SEU while 40 students were currently enrolled and pursuing their studies.

Prof Dr Zheng Jiameo, Vice president informed the audience about quality education at SEU. Southeast University (SEU) China was also listed in National "Project 211" and "Program 985" financed by the Chinese Government to build world-class universities.

He added the SEU has become a comprehensive university offering Programmes in Engineering, Medicine, Humanities, Bio Sciences & Information Sciences etc. Vice President of SEU showed a great interest for collaboration with HEC and Pakistani universities.

Talking to the Chinese delegates, Dr. Marri informed them about the consortium of Pakistani and Chinese universities and emphasized that this platform should be utilized for identifying the areas in which two sides can collaborate at individual as well as institutional levels.

Dr. Marri further stressed that with enhanced coordination between the two sides and also through involvement of China Association of Higher Education, specific areas may be identified for mutual benefit.

"A number of Pakistani students are moving to China for higher studies and we want that they choose good universities like SEU so they can effectively contribute upon their return."