IBA Annual Convocation 2019 On Dec 7

Wed 04th December 2019 | 10:19 PM

IBA Annual Convocation 2019 on Dec 7

Degrees will be conferred on the graduating batch of 926 students--673 undergraduates from six programs, 252 postgraduates from eight programs, and one Ph.D candidate

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Degrees will be conferred on the graduating batch of 926 students--673 undergraduates from six programs, 252 postgraduates from eight programs, and one Ph.D candidate.

Eighty percent of the institute's current graduating batch has attained employment of their choice within 3 months of graduation.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will be the chief guest. Sindh Minister for food and Parliamentary Affairs, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Co-Founder of The Citizens Foundation (TCF) Mushtaq Chhapra will be attending as guests of honour.

IBA's Patron and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is alsoexpected to grace the occasion.

