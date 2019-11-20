UrduPoint.com
International Moot On Arabic Literature Takes Place At AIOU On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:31 PM

International moot on Arabic literature takes place at AIOU on Thursday

A two-day international conference on Comparative study of Arabic Literature will be held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :A two-day international conference on Comparative study of Arabic Literature will be held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by AIOU on Wednesday, Justice Dr Muhammad Al-Ghazali, Judge of Supreme Court's Shariat Appellate bench will be the chief guest at the opening session while it will be presided over by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

Muslim scholars and academicians from Algeria, Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Oman and UAE will attend the first-ever event on the subject.

Besides this, there will be a big number of participants from home, representing universities, academia and some religious institution, said the AIOU's Dean Arabic and Islamic Studies Dr Shah Mohyuddin Hashimi.

The conference is a part of the university's concerted efforts promoting academic debate among the scholars from home and abroad on the matters of common interest for the guidance of the young generation.

The topics to be discussed will include influence of the Arabic literature and language on Pakistani local culture and inter-cultural influence of different literature on the human society.

There will be eight working sessions, during which eighty research-papers will be presented. The conference is being arranged by the University's department of Arabic.

As per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor, all possible efforts are being made to make the conference's deliberation productive one for better understanding of the Arabic literature and its impact on the society, he added.

