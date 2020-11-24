UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IPH Students Declared Successful In M.Phil Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:38 PM

IPH students declared successful in M.Phil exams

All students of the Institute of Public Health (IPH) who appeared in M.Phil (Community Medicine) part-II examination 2019 in September 2020, conducted by the University of Health Sciences, have been declared pass

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :All students of the Institute of Public Health (IPH) who appeared in M.Phil (Community Medicine) part-II examination 2019 in September 2020, conducted by the University of Health Sciences, have been declared pass.

Dean IPH, Prof. Dr.

Zarfishan Tahir while congratulating the successful candidates, said that hundred percent success result reflected the hardworking of faculty members and high quality standards of education as well as research work in the institute.

She said that a total of 10 candidates from IPH had appeared in the exam who were declared successful.

Related Topics

Education September 2019 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Draft is ready for release of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamz ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Government forms ‘Cashless Dubai Working G ..

26 minutes ago

Police apprehended 153 alms seekers in last 24 hou ..

3 minutes ago

Waseem to fight Filipino boxer Jeny Boy on Decembe ..

3 minutes ago

Three POs arrested in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Pakistan exports to UK increased by 30 percent

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.