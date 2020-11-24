IPH students declared successful in M.Phil exams

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :All students of the Institute of Public Health (IPH) who appeared in M.Phil (Community Medicine) part-II examination 2019 in September 2020, conducted by the University of Health Sciences, have been declared pass.

Dean IPH, Prof. Dr.

Zarfishan Tahir while congratulating the successful candidates, said that hundred percent success result reflected the hardworking of faculty members and high quality standards of education as well as research work in the institute.

She said that a total of 10 candidates from IPH had appeared in the exam who were declared successful.