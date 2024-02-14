KKKUK Starts MPhil Program
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 06:35 PM
The Department of Communication and Media Studies (CMS) Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak has announced the enrollment of its first batch of scholars into the MPhil program
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Department of Communication and Media Studies (CMS) Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak has announced the enrollment of its first batch of scholars into the MPhil program.
Addressing the scholars during the orientation, the Head of Department, Dr. Muhammad Anwar Marwat emphasized the importance of academic excellence and urged the scholars to strive for high standards in their research endeavours.
He articulated the department's commitment to promoting a culture of academic inquiry and expected that MPhil level students will contribute significantly to the advancement of knowledge in the field.
a senior faculty member of the CMS department Wajahat Karim, shared valuable insights with the scholars regarding the demands of higher-level studies.
He underscored the necessity of dedication and willpower and stressed that the department is dedicated to providing intellectual insights into mass media research.
During the orientation session, Dr. Abdur Rauf highlighted the significance of adhering to the academic Calendar, particularly in the dominion of research and development.
Lecturers at the Department of CMS, Muhammad Anwar Khan and Basar Ali shed light on the department's commitment to inculcating practical skills in the course contents. They underlined the relevance of real-world application of knowledge acquired during the MPhil program.
Expressing their gratitude, the MPhil scholars lauded the efforts of the department in making the MPhil course accessible to them.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam remains dominant in ICC ODI rankings
Minister directs HEC, FDE to accelerate policy formulation process
Police chalk out plan to arrest MPAs, MNAs for alleged involvement in May 9 riot ..
36 booked for attacking Rana Sana's dera
Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad hails cabinet decisi ..
Free, fair, transparent elections held in Balochistan: Jamali
Int’l conference on 'Recent Trends in Chemistry' begins at AIOU
Jumat-e-Islami refuses PTI’s offer for alliance in KP Assembly
Police arrest 7 suspects in operation against land mafia
MoU signed for Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline
ECP issues notifications of five dozen assembly members
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores
More Stories From Education
-
Int’l conference on 'Recent Trends in Chemistry' begins at AIOU16 minutes ago
-
SU to conduct annual examination of Associate Diploma from Feb 158 days ago
-
20th Convocation of Isra University to be held on 4 Feb11 days ago
-
PU holidays on elections11 days ago
-
Punjab University Institute of Social & Cultural Studies’ Nutrition presents annual report11 days ago
-
Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) organises Kashmir seminar11 days ago
-
PU issues date sheet for supplementary exam12 days ago
-
KU Senate meeting postpones12 days ago
-
KU awards 34 PhD, 130 MPhil degrees in various disciples13 days ago
-
University of Sindh Jamshoro to remain closed on Feb 513 days ago
-
Su announces beginning of Bachelor's degree classes13 days ago
-
2-day exhibition of UHE students' works begins13 days ago