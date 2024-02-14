KKKUK starts MPhil program

The Department of Communication and Media Studies (CMS) Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak has announced the enrollment of its first batch of scholars into the MPhil program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Department of Communication and Media Studies (CMS) Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak has announced the enrollment of its first batch of scholars into the MPhil program.

Addressing the scholars during the orientation, the Head of Department, Dr. Muhammad Anwar Marwat emphasized the importance of academic excellence and urged the scholars to strive for high standards in their research endeavours.

He articulated the department's commitment to promoting a culture of academic inquiry and expected that MPhil level students will contribute significantly to the advancement of knowledge in the field.

a senior faculty member of the CMS department Wajahat Karim, shared valuable insights with the scholars regarding the demands of higher-level studies.

He underscored the necessity of dedication and willpower and stressed that the department is dedicated to providing intellectual insights into mass media research.

During the orientation session, Dr. Abdur Rauf highlighted the significance of adhering to the academic Calendar, particularly in the dominion of research and development.

Lecturers at the Department of CMS, Muhammad Anwar Khan and Basar Ali shed light on the department's commitment to inculcating practical skills in the course contents. They underlined the relevance of real-world application of knowledge acquired during the MPhil program.

Expressing their gratitude, the MPhil scholars lauded the efforts of the department in making the MPhil course accessible to them.