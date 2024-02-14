Open Menu

KKKUK Starts MPhil Program

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 06:35 PM

KKKUK starts MPhil program

The Department of Communication and Media Studies (CMS) Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak has announced the enrollment of its first batch of scholars into the MPhil program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Department of Communication and Media Studies (CMS) Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak has announced the enrollment of its first batch of scholars into the MPhil program.

Addressing the scholars during the orientation, the Head of Department, Dr. Muhammad Anwar Marwat emphasized the importance of academic excellence and urged the scholars to strive for high standards in their research endeavours.

He articulated the department's commitment to promoting a culture of academic inquiry and expected that MPhil level students will contribute significantly to the advancement of knowledge in the field.

a senior faculty member of the CMS department Wajahat Karim, shared valuable insights with the scholars regarding the demands of higher-level studies.

He underscored the necessity of dedication and willpower and stressed that the department is dedicated to providing intellectual insights into mass media research.

During the orientation session, Dr. Abdur Rauf highlighted the significance of adhering to the academic Calendar, particularly in the dominion of research and development.

Lecturers at the Department of CMS, Muhammad Anwar Khan and Basar Ali shed light on the department's commitment to inculcating practical skills in the course contents. They underlined the relevance of real-world application of knowledge acquired during the MPhil program.

Expressing their gratitude, the MPhil scholars lauded the efforts of the department in making the MPhil course accessible to them.

Related Topics

Karak Media

Recent Stories

Babar Azam remains dominant in ICC ODI rankings

Babar Azam remains dominant in ICC ODI rankings

11 minutes ago
 Minister directs HEC, FDE to accelerate policy for ..

Minister directs HEC, FDE to accelerate policy formulation process

9 minutes ago
 Police chalk out plan to arrest MPAs, MNAs for all ..

Police chalk out plan to arrest MPAs, MNAs for alleged involvement in May 9 riot ..

17 minutes ago
 36 booked for attacking Rana Sana's dera

36 booked for attacking Rana Sana's dera

17 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Ha ..

Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad hails cabinet decisi ..

15 minutes ago
 Free, fair, transparent elections held in Balochis ..

Free, fair, transparent elections held in Balochistan: Jamali

16 minutes ago
Int’l conference on 'Recent Trends in Chemistry' ..

Int’l conference on 'Recent Trends in Chemistry' begins at AIOU

16 minutes ago
 Jumat-e-Islami refuses PTI’s offer for alliance ..

Jumat-e-Islami refuses PTI’s offer for alliance in KP Assembly

16 minutes ago
 Police arrest 7 suspects in operation against land ..

Police arrest 7 suspects in operation against land mafia

16 minutes ago
 MoU signed for Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oi ..

MoU signed for Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline

15 minutes ago
 ECP issues notifications of five dozen assembly me ..

ECP issues notifications of five dozen assembly members

16 minutes ago
 Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Education