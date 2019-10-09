(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Minister Counsellor Embassy of Republic of Korea, Sang Seung-Man Wednesday said despite all odds, Korea had been able to make a success story at the international stage, and Pakistan can do the same

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Minister Counsellor Embassy of Republic of Korea, Sang Seung-Man Wednesday said despite all odds, Korea had been able to make a success story at the international stage, and Pakistan can do the same

He said this while speaking at the Hangul Day (Korean Language Day) here at National University of Modern Languages (NUML), organized by the King Sejong Institute Islamabad and Korean Department of NUML, a press release said.

Dean Languages Prof Dr Muhammad Safeer Awan, Registrar Brig Dr Raza Ul Munem, Directors, Head of Department Korean Language and Director King Sejong Institute Islamabad Dr Atif Faraz, faculty members and a large number of students also attended the ceremony.

Seung-Man said that Korea had faced many hardships in its way to development.

He said Korea's GDP was less than $80 in 1960s but it stands at a staggering $30,000 plus today, which practically makes Korea the 12th biggest economy of the world.

Dean Languages Prof. Dr. Muhammad Safeer Awan in his welcoming address said that Language and culture go hand in hand to bring the nations closer and quoted practical examples on importance of culture events to know the language.

He further stated that NUML was promoting Korean language and culture in Pakistan and due to the similarities between urdu and Korean, our students were showing good results.

Importance of Korean language along with its scientific features were highlighted. Students played Traditional Korean game and sang Korean songs.