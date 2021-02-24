KU issues registration schedule of MA, BA and BCom, exams fee submission of BA (Pass), BCom (External)

(@FahadShabbir)

The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Hussain issued the schedule of registration of MA, double MA, and improvement of division, BA, BCom, improvement of division (BA, BCom, BSc).

He also announced the submission schedule of examination forms and fee of BA (Pass) (Regular) Part-I, II and both parts Annual Examinations 2020 and BCom Part-I, II, both parts and improvement of division (External) Annual Examinations 2020.

According to the details, students who have cleared their graduation in 2018 or earlier could submit their registration forms of MA, double MA, and improvement of division till March 11, 2021.

He mentioned that students would pay the fee of Rs4,100 whereas the registration forms are available at the campus branches of the National Bank of Pakistan, United Bank Limited, Muslim Commercial Bank, Habib Bank Limited, Sindh Bank, and Bank Alfalah against the payment of Rs100.

The KU Controller of Examinations Dr Zafar said that the registration forms would be submitted in the Registration Unit (External) Counter Number 3 located at the Silver Jubilee Gate. The change of subject would be allowed with a prescribed fee of Rs1,500.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that the submission of registration forms of (External) BA and BCom, and improvement of division (BA, BCom, and BSc) is accepted till March 11, 2021 against the payment of Rs4,500.

As per the notification issued, students would pay Rs1,500 for the change of subject whereas they would be fine with Rs2,000 for unauthorized change of subject while the change of faculty would be allowed against the payment of Rs1, 500/-.

Dr Zafar said that the application for change of subject and change of faculty would be accepted after the date announced by the University of Karachi.

He also mentioned that the registration forms would be available at the NBP, UBL, HBL, Sindh Bank and Bank Alfalah campus branches against the payment of Rs100/-.

The candidates who have passed intermediate in the year 2019 or earlier are eligible to submit the registration forms.

Furthermore, he further said that the examination forms and fee of BA (Pass) Part-I, II and both parts (Regular) Annual Examinations 2020 (without late fee) would be accepted at their respective colleges till March 05, 2021.

He added that online payment for submitting of fee is available for the students. The examination forms are available at NBP, UBL, HBL, Sindh Bank and Bank Alfalah Karachi University Campus branches on payment of Rs100.

The students are directed to attach a fee payment voucher along with the relevant documents and should be filled through their respective colleges.

The students of BA (Pass) Part or II would pay fees of Rs5,000 and students of BA (Pass) both parts would pay Rs9,700.

Dr Syed Zafar said that candidates who were enrolled in 2014 or earlier could appear in the exams by paying Rs3, 000/- as a fine in addition to the normal examination fee. Such students would be required to appear as per the existing syllabus.

Moreover, he mentioned that KU is accepting the examination forms and the fees of BCom Part-I, II, bother parts and improvement of division (External) Annual Examinations 2020 till March 05, 2021.

The students of BCom Part-I or II would pay fees of Rs6, 050/- while students of both parts would submit fees of Rs10,200. The candidates who were registered in 2014 or earlier and would like to appear in the papers are directed to pay Rs3,000 as fine in addition to the normal fees.

He added that students could submit their examination forms along with the paid fee voucher and relevant documents at the Counter Number 01, (External) Unit situated at the Silver Jubilee Gate. The examination forms would be available at the campus branches of NBP, UBL, Sindh bank Limited and Bank Alfalah against the payment of Rs100.