KU To Accept BSc Exam Forms Till March 18

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:39 PM

Controller of Examinations University of Karachi (KU) Dr Syed Zafar Hussain on Thursday said that KU would accept the examination forms and fee of BSc (Pass) Part-I, II and both parts annual examinations 2020 without any late fee at their respective colleges till March 18

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ):Controller of Examinations University of Karachi (KU) Dr Syed Zafar Hussain on Thursday said that KU would accept the examination forms and fee of BSc (Pass) Part-I, II and both parts annual examinations 2020 without any late fee at their respective colleges till March 18.

He said that examination forms would be available at the National Bank of Pakistan, United Bank Limited, Habib Bank Limited, Sindh Bank, and Bank Alfalah Karachi University campus branches against the payment of Rs100/- only,a news release said.

Students of BSc (Pass) Part-I or II would pay fees of Rs. 6,725/- while candidates appearing in both parts would submit fees of Rs. 11, 850/- only, he added.

He said that candidates, who were enrolled in 2014 or earlier, could appear in the annual exams by paying Rs. 3,000/- as a fine to the normal examination fee while they would be required to appear as per the existing syllabus.

