Last date to submit KU donor seat admission forms Feb 3

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The University of Karachi is accepting donor seat forms for the online admissions in the evening program for the academic session 2023 till February 03, 2023, the In-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said on Friday.

She said students by visiting www.uokadmission.edu.

pk will get all relevant information including the online admission form and prospectus, and fee schedule, as well as conditions, applies on the donor seats.

She mentioned that if a student has appeared in the entry test-based departments then he/she is eligible to apply for the donor seat in those departments.

Dr Saima Akhtar added that students would submit their pay order for admissions on donor seats along with a photocopy of their documents by February 03, 2023, at the Directorate of Admissions Office from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.