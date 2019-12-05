UrduPoint.com
Lecture On Allama Iqbal Held At Punjab University

Punjab University Institute of Quality and Technology Management, in collaboration with Iqbal Studies Chair, on Thursday organised a lecture on thoughts and philosophy of Allama Iqbal

Grandson of Allama Iqbal Iqbal Salahuddin, Institute of Quality and Technology Management Director Dr Muhammad Usman Awan, Chairperson Iqbal Studies Chair Dr Baseera Ambreen, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event.

Addressing the seminar, Iqbal Salahuddin urged students to benefit from the enlightening thoughts of Allama Iqbal in their life.

Highlighting various philosophical aspects of Allama Iqbal's poetry, he said that the message Allam Iqbal had given in his poetry was fruitful for today's youth also. He said that Allama Iqbal had asked the youth to get modern knowledge in his poetry.

Dr Baseera Ambreen threw light on character building of young people through the poetry of Allama Iqbal.

Dr Usman Awan said that youth could contribute to development of the country by following the teachings of Allama Iqbal.

