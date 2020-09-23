UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Middle Level Schools Resume Classes Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 01:35 PM

Middle level schools resume classes today

Under the government's decision of reopening of educational institutions in Phase-II, thousands of Middle level schools (class six to eighth) across Pakistan has resumed classes on Tuesday, ending a six-month long closure due to the pandemic COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Under the government's decision of reopening of educational institutions in Phase-II, thousands of middle level schools (class six to eighth) across Pakistan has resumed classes on Tuesday, ending a six-month long closure due to the pandemic COVID-19.

According to an announcement of Education Ministry, all secondary education institutions in the country have been reopened from September 23 (Tuesday), whereas students of Primary level will join their schools on September 30 after strictly monitoring the pandemic situation for next one week.

On March 13th, Pakistan closed all education institutions across the country in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on September 07, while announcing the reopening of some 300,000 schools, colleges, and universities, said all the education institutions would be reopened in three phases to avoid another wave of the virus.

"If the pandemic situation remain controlled, then the students in nursery to grade five will also be attended the classes on September 30," Mahmood said.

Over 30,000 religious seminaries across the country were also being reopened in phases.Similarly, the vocational and technical institutions had also started functioning from September 15.

According to the SOPs issued by the government, masks will be mandatory for all teachers and students, while schools, colleges, and university administrations will ensure availability of sensitizers at the entry gates.

Pakistan is among a handful of countries to have witnessed a dramatic drop in the number of daily coronavirus cases, from nearly 7,000 to around 400 over the past few months, with fatalities from the novel virus hovering in single digits each day.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had also praised Pakistan and some other countries who managed the coronavirus crisis well and said world can learn from these countries.

"Pakistan deployed the infrastructure built up over many years for polio to combat COVID-19. Community health workers who have been trained to go door-to-door vaccinating children for polio have been utilized for surveillance, contact tracing and care," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO head had said during a briefing.

Pakistan has so far recorded 307,418 cases, of which 293,916 have been recovered, according to the Health Ministry data.

The number of fatalities from COVID-19 stands at 6,432.

The government is currently following a "mini smart lockdown" strategy. According to this plan, authorities seal off only houses or workplaces where infections are reported, instead of closing the entire area, street or shopping center.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Polio Education March September All From Government Mini Coronavirus

Recent Stories

532 new Coronavirus cases reported; eight deaths i ..

7 minutes ago

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom amid Indian troops ..

7 minutes ago

Navalny discharged, full recovery 'possible': Berl ..

7 minutes ago

At least 380 whales dead in Australia mass strandi ..

7 minutes ago

Test cricket important for players' development: M ..

7 minutes ago

Man killed by unidentified outlaws' firing

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.