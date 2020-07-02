Mohammad Ali Jinnah University holds online examination

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) conducting online classes during Semester Spring 20 under the guidelines provided by Higher Education Commission (HEC) has achieved now another milestone by completing online examination successfully, this week

According to Controller of online examination, Muhammad Kashif Khan, students of MAJU participated in online examination and their attendance remained much better in comparison of physical examinations, held last year, said a statement on Thursday.

As per Manager, IT department Shahbaz Abdullah all online examination process was recorded completely which will help us to clarify actual position, in case of receipt of any complaint from the student.

He said that the performance level of teachers and student during online examination remained very satisfactory and every possible help was provided to students during online examination including connectivity problem immediately.

It is mentioned here that MAJU conducted online classes after the closer of educational institutions all over the country this year, has also started online admissions for next semester, Fall-20.

Meanwhile, President, MAJU Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh and Director, Online Education, Prof. Dr. Asim Imdad have congratulated to Examination and IT departments of the University for conducting online examination in a very organized manner and hoped that in future, we will be able to carry online education program more effectively.