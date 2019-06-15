MoUs signed between Islamia University of Bahawalpur , MNSUET, TABA, AM99 group for promotion of education

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur along with MNS University of Engineering and Technology Multan has inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with TABA Foundation and AM99 Group of Companies for the promotion of educational activities

Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Aamir Ijaz and Brig. (R) Asif Mehmood signed MoUs on behalf of their respective organizations in a ceremony at MNS UET Multan. According to the spokesman of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Shahzad Ahmad, both the universities of Southern Punjab will collaborate with TABA Foundation and AM99 Group of Companies to promote entrepreneurial skills of students providing them career counseling building their capacity.

Students will be provided with opportunities to harness their talent through internships and job placements. Steps will be taken to fill coordination gape of academia with social and business sector through liaison with successful professionals working in these fields. Another aspect of these MoUs was providing training in information technology, business and disaster management through seminars and workshops and linkages with relevant organizations. AM99 Groups of Companies will also provide exposure to students in CPEC and Gawadar Seaport.