UrduPoint.com

NCA Announces Admissions For Under Graduate Programmes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 01:43 PM

NCA announces admissions for under graduate programmes

National College of Arts (NCA) Thursday announced admissions for under graduate programmes of academic session 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :National College of Arts (NCA) Thursday announced admissions for under graduate programmes of academic session 2022.

According to NCA, applications for admission in NCA Lahore and Rawalpindi were invited on separate prescribed online forms against reserved seats, open merit, self finance / self support scheme (All Pakistan Basis) for the province of Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Erstwhile FATA and Balochistan.

Last date for submission of application is November 10, 2021.

NCA offers a number of professional undergraduate and graduate degree courses.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Balochistan FATA Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Azad Jammu And Kashmir November All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

China has entirely fulfilled its WTO commitments: ..

China has entirely fulfilled its WTO commitments: ministry

2 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks end lower 28th Oct, 2021

Hong Kong stocks end lower 28th Oct, 2021

3 minutes ago
 War epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" continues l ..

War epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" continues leading Chinese box office

5 minutes ago
 Cooper latest Wallaby to pull out of European tour ..

Cooper latest Wallaby to pull out of European tour

5 minutes ago
 PTA launches mobile App for lodging complaints per ..

PTA launches mobile App for lodging complaints pertaining to telecom services

5 minutes ago
 US ban on China Telecom is 'malicious suppression' ..

US ban on China Telecom is 'malicious suppression', says Beijing

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.