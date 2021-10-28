NCA announces admissions for under graduate programmes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :National College of Arts (NCA) Thursday announced admissions for under graduate programmes of academic session 2022.

According to NCA, applications for admission in NCA Lahore and Rawalpindi were invited on separate prescribed online forms against reserved seats, open merit, self finance / self support scheme (All Pakistan Basis) for the province of Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Erstwhile FATA and Balochistan.

Last date for submission of application is November 10, 2021.

NCA offers a number of professional undergraduate and graduate degree courses.