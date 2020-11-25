UrduPoint.com
NUST Ascends To 76th Position Amongst Asian Universities

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 06:26 PM

NUST ascends to 76th position amongst Asian universities

Forging ahead with its growth streak in world and regional rankings, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has been ranked at #76 among Asian universities, in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings 2021 announced on November 25, 2020, taking a leap of 7 positions from its last year’s ranking of #83. The new ranking has placed NUST amongst the Top 12% Asian universities for the year 2021

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th November, 2020) Forging ahead with its growth streak in world and regional rankings, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has been ranked at #76 among Asian universities, in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings 2021 announced on November 25, 2020, taking a leap of 7 positions from its last year’s ranking of #83. The new ranking has placed NUST amongst the Top 12% Asian universities for the year 2021.

With this meritorious achievement, NUST has not only maintained its upward trajectory in Asia by improving 36 positions in the last 5 years but has also retained its #1 position among Pakistani universities for the 4th consecutive year. This is the second time in a row that NUST has stood as the only Pakistani university in Top 100 Asian universities.

As many as 634 Asian universities were considered by QS for the 2021 Asian Rankings, out of which 41 are from Pakistan.

While determining university rankings, the indicators taken into consideration by QS include Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty/Student Ratio, Citation per Paper, Paper(s) per Faculty, International Research Network, International Faculty, International Students, Inbound Exchange Students and Outbound Exchange Students. The Employer Reputation indicator is the strongest for NUST in the latest rankings, placing the university at #42 in the region. NUST also stands among top 100 universities as per Academic Reputation indicator.

As for its current ranking in other categories of QS, NUST is proudly positioned at #355 in the world and #41 amongst young world universities under the age of 50. In addition, NUST holds the unique honour of being #1 in Pakistan in all aforementioned university ranking categories.

