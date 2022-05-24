UrduPoint.com

NUST Becomes First Pakistani University To Join DCO

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 05:25 PM

NUST becomes first Pakistani university to join DCO

Continuing with its mission to enable digital prosperity for all, the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO),a global multilateral based in Saudi Arabia, has welcomed National University of Science & Technology (NUST) as an official observer into its organisation

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022) Continuing with its mission to enable digital prosperity for all, the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO),a global multilateral based in Saudi Arabia, has welcomed National University of Science & Technology (NUST) as an official observer into its organisation. The announcement builds on the inaugural visit of DCO’s Secretary General to Pakistan in November 2021, and will augur well for expanding the DCO’s capability to empower youth while contributing to the digital economy. The DCO, with its focus on digital economy initiatives supporting the youth, entrepreneurs and women globally, will work with NUST to foster research and innovation capability within Pakistan and other DCO member state countries. The DCO represents over half a billion people, 70% of them being under the age of 35.

Commenting on the new partnership, Lt Gen (Retd) Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, said that NUST is proud to have joined the Digital Cooperation Organization as a “premier observer.” He further said that NUST has been consistently making conscious efforts to contribute to the economic growth at national and international level.

He asserted that it is our collective responsibility to embrace digital transformation. This transformation was realised in NUST quite early. Consequently, NUST has built the processes and procedures, which steer NUST ecosystem towards digital transformation. The university is therefore already on its way to becoming a digitally transformed university. He pinned high hopes on the agreement with the DCO, which, he believed, would help in not only strengthening academia-industry collaboration for immense mutual benefit, but also bringing about digital prosperity for all.

The announcement is in the backdrop of DCO’s ambitious global membership expansion, as leading universities, technology companies and non-profit organisations join DCO to create global digital prosperity. The DCO agenda includes programmes to enhance cross-border data flows, support for market expansion for small and medium-sized enterprises, empowerment of digital entrepreneurs, and advancement of digital inclusion among women and youth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Visit Saudi Arabia November Women Market National University All Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

realme C35 to Reign the Pakistani Smartphone Marke ..

Realme C35 to Reign the Pakistani Smartphone Market Following Global Domination

6 minutes ago
 Sherry underlines little recognition of persistent ..

Sherry underlines little recognition of persistently growing inequality througho ..

7 minutes ago
 Shanghai to resume offline business of shopping ma ..

Shanghai to resume offline business of shopping malls

7 minutes ago
 Rana Sana vows to keep Capital free of 'miscreants ..

Rana Sana vows to keep Capital free of 'miscreants'

7 minutes ago
 Khanewal: CM orders to complete development scheme ..

Khanewal: CM orders to complete development schemes on time

7 minutes ago
 ICCI delegation to visit Rashakai Special Economic ..

ICCI delegation to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zones

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.