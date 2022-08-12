UrduPoint.com

NUST, Jazz Launch Digital Pakistan Tech Fellowship Program

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2022 | 06:06 PM

National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has signed an MoU with Jazz, the leading internet and mobile broadband provider, to launch Digital Pakistan Tech Fellowship Program

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -12th Aug, 2022)

The Fellowship is designed to engage the youth in a meaningful discourse around tech-based innovation. It will equip participants with tech insights, thus enabling them to play a pivotal role in building the creative economy based on the digital Pakistan narrative. The program will also make participants understand the nuances of tech journalism.

Speaking at the occasion, Rector NUST Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari expressed that NUST's partnership with Jazz is a reaffirmation of its commitment to fostering innovation-led growth in Pakistan.

He maintained that creating an enabling environment for technological development is one of the top priorities of NUST and we are continuously on the lookout for more avenues that can help in securing a bright future for our youth. He also hoped to expand the scope of NUST-Jazz partnership in future.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, said that industry-academia collaboration is instrumental in addressing socio economic challenges of any country. He further said that our partnership with NUST is founded on our collective desire to bring about national development through leveraging Information & Communication Technology.

